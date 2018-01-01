/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

FISH TOURISM

The Aqua Culture mission in the state has not achieved its target of the demand of 22,000 metric tons of Fish for Meghalaya. Now the worst has come, that fish import from other states may be banned, after detection of formalin in fishes in other areas of the North eastern region, including those imported from Odisha. However, some fish merchants from Shillong would undertake a tour to Andhra Pradesh to finding out the reality of the situation, as some of the fish merchants have invested in fish ponds in Andhra Pradesh. At present 21,000 metric tons of fish are brought into the state from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Odisha and West Bengal. However taking no chances, even local fish would be tested for formalin. There is however already an existing laboratory at Pasture Institute, which however needs to be upgraded.