FISH TOURISM 

The  Aqua Culture  mission in the  state  has  not  achieved  its  target  of  the  demand of 22,000 metric  tons  of  Fish  for  Meghalaya.  Now  the  worst  has  come,  that  fish  import  from  other  states  may  be  banned,  after detection  of formalin  in  fishes  in  other  areas  of  the  North  eastern  region, including  those imported  from  Odisha. However,  some  fish  merchants  from  Shillong would  undertake a tour to Andhra Pradesh  to finding  out  the  reality of  the  situation,  as  some  of  the fish merchants  have  invested  in  fish  ponds  in  Andhra Pradesh. At  present 21,000 metric  tons of  fish are  brought  into  the  state  from  Andhra  Pradesh,  Assam,  Odisha  and West Bengal. However  taking  no  chances,  even  local  fish  would  be  tested  for  formalin.  There is  however  already an existing laboratory at Pasture Institute, which  however  needs  to  be  upgraded.  