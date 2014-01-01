/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

North East Regional Conference on Women and Development

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurate the 3 days North East Regional Conference on Women and Development (NER-CWD) organized by the Union Christian College (UCC) Umiam in collaboration with the P.A. Sangma Foundation.

The Chief Minister stresses the need of participation from women to ensure a more holistic approach to development of the State and country as a whole Speaking during the programme Conrad Sangma said that there is a large section of women that are yet to get the opportunity to contribute. Concern over rise of gender discrimination and crimes against women the Chief Minister said that there is a need to educate and sensitize all sections of the society to counter these issues. He also urged women to come forward and participate in the governance process of the State. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the new Library Building of the UCC which was constructed with funding from Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).