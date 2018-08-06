/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

DANGGO BEING ISOLATED

The Ranikor constituency has developed certain complexities, as Martin M. Danggo, recently joining the NPP, is being challenged by the teaming up of a conglomerate of political parties. Danggo who was the last representative of Ranikor, as a Congress member, had been accused of neglecting the constituency. Yet he had produced the trump card of Ranikor being upgraded into a Sub-Division. Unlike in the South Tura seat, the United Democratic Party, local unit, has shown sign of rebellion, as it would not support Danngo, though being a NPP person of the MDA alliance. However coming in between Pynshngain N. Syiem the Peoples Democratic Front leader, has decided to plunge into the Ranikor waters, claiming that all parties are supporting him, at a time when he just lost the confidence of many parties, which led to his resignation as Chief Executive Member of the Khasi Hills District Council.