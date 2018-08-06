Menu
User Rating:  / 0
PoorBest 
View Comments

OFF LIMITS IN URANIUM ZONE

The  Regional  Director of  the  Atomic  Minerals  Division has  said  that    personnel  of  the  Division were  engaged  in  only collecting  uranium  samples  in  the  Wahkaji  and  Mawthabah  areas  of  Khasi Hills, The  Division  had  also  stated  that  it  had  got  clearance  from  the  Rangbah  Shnong,  the  headman  of  the   villages  in  the  area.  The  Deputy  Chief  minister  of  Meghalaya,  Prestone  Tynsong  on  the  other  hand,  has  said,  the  government  had  taken  a  decision  to  stop  all  activities  relating  to  the  exploration  of  uranium  deposits  in  the  area.  Meanwhile  a  team  of  the  Khasi  Hills  District  Council  visited  the  area,  to  verify  whether activities  of  exploration  of Uranium is being  carrying on,  which  is  considered  to  be  illegal without  the  approval  of  the  District  Council