OFF LIMITS IN URANIUM ZONE

The Regional Director of the Atomic Minerals Division has said that personnel of the Division were engaged in only collecting uranium samples in the Wahkaji and Mawthabah areas of Khasi Hills, The Division had also stated that it had got clearance from the Rangbah Shnong, the headman of the villages in the area. The Deputy Chief minister of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong on the other hand, has said, the government had taken a decision to stop all activities relating to the exploration of uranium deposits in the area. Meanwhile a team of the Khasi Hills District Council visited the area, to verify whether activities of exploration of Uranium is being carrying on, which is considered to be illegal without the approval of the District Council