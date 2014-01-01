Menu
THE NRC FALL OUT 

The  Khasi  Students  Union  has  taken  upon  themselves  to  deport  1,500  people  who  were  described  as  immigrants  following  the  draft  publication  of  the  National  Register  of  Citizens  (NRC) of  neighbouring  Assam.  The   students  body,  had  set  up    check  gates  at  three  entry  points,  along  the  Guwahati-Shillong  National  Highway  in  Khanapara  20th  mile,  also  at  Athiabari  in  the  Shillong  Nongstoin  highway  and  the  third  at Ratachera along  the  Shillong-Silchar  National  Highway.  At  the  same  time  the  student  body  had  demanded  the  State Government  in  taking  similar  steps  of maintaining  a  Register  of  Citizens  in   the  state. Taken by  surprise  of  the  action   by  the  Khasi Union  Students  body,  the  state  government  has  started  highway  inspection of  any  fall  out  of  immigrants  from  Assam  entering  Meghalaya. 