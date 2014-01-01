/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

THE NRC FALL OUT

The Khasi Students Union has taken upon themselves to deport 1,500 people who were described as immigrants following the draft publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of neighbouring Assam. The students body, had set up check gates at three entry points, along the Guwahati-Shillong National Highway in Khanapara 20th mile, also at Athiabari in the Shillong Nongstoin highway and the third at Ratachera along the Shillong-Silchar National Highway. At the same time the student body had demanded the State Government in taking similar steps of maintaining a Register of Citizens in the state. Taken by surprise of the action by the Khasi Union Students body, the state government has started highway inspection of any fall out of immigrants from Assam entering Meghalaya.