World Sight Day 2018 in Shillong

On the occasion of ‘World Sight Day 2018’ the 'Project Vision Northeast' today organized 'Blind Walk Shillong' to create awareness on the prevention, cure and rehabilitation.

The ‘Blind Walk Shillong' is a conglomerate movement of different organization across all spheres of life in Shillong. It comprises of Bansara Eye Care Centre, Church of North India (CNI), Jain Community, Rotary Club Orchid City, Marwari Mahila Samity, Innerwheel Club, Punjabi Sabha, Jyoti Sroat School, Quinee school, R.B Anoopchand school, Society for Promotion of Eye Care & Sight, Lions Clubs of Shillong, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), All India Malayalee community, different Religious bodies and other communities as well as different Educational Institutes.

Chief Guest Shri. Pravin Bakshi IAS, Secretary Health & Family Welfare Government of Meghalaya flag off the walk. Speaking on the occasion Pravin Bakshi, empowered the visually challenged individuals by stating that they should not feel any different nor be discouraged with their condition, however, they should forge ahead following their dreams so as to set an example for others to follow and that the Government is more than ready to promote noble initiatives such as the one held today.