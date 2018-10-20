/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

26th Asia-Pacific Regional Scout Conference to be held in Philippines

Three Members of Meghalaya Bharat Scout and Guide are selected to represent India at the 26th Asia-Pacific Regional Scout Conference to be held in Philippines from 15th to 20th October 2018. These candidates include Terang B. Marak, Kebinson Thongni and Idason Kharlukhi. The boys were given an official sent off in the State Head Quarter by Chief Secretary Smt. A. Swer and State Commissioner (Guides) Smt. Diana Kharshing and all other members of the MBSG fraternity. While giving word of advice to the candidates A. Swer remind the boys to remember the values of being a Scout and to be attentive during the conference so that they can share the values when they return to the State. She also encourages the candidates to be active and representative in the course of the conference and be part in the decision making.

The Asia Pacific Regional Scout Conference is held every three years to gather all the NSO’s to deal with major regional problems.