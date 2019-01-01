/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

ICAR organizes Interface Meeting with Government of Meghalaya

With the aim to double the farmers’ income the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region organised a day long interface meeting with the state government officials. The main objective of the interface meeting was to strengthen the link ages between ICAR and the various state government departments of Meghalaya. The meeting mainly focused on the technological back stopping and capacity building of stake holders. In the inaugural session Dr. N. Prakash Director, ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region welcomed the dignitaries. He said that the interface meet is a step towards the aim of doubling the farmer’s income of the region. Addressing the gathering Shri P. Sampath Kumar, IAS Commissioner & Secretary Agriculture Dept. Highlighted the various missions of the department and emphasized on the fact that that initiatives should be taken at the district level. The state is 65% deficit in pork production and hence farming can be encouraged for the youth in the region to generate employment. Shri C Manjunatha, IFS Secretary, Animal Health & Veterinary Deptt said that apart from organic farming organic milk production can increase the income of the farmers. He further discussed a success story about a village Mawmarang in South West Khasi hills which produces “organic milk” with the use of cattle ranche technique and there is immense scope in the sector to increase milk production of the state. The brainstorming and technical sessions were an integral part of the day long programme discussions were held on how to facilitate and support the infrastructure of the state. The program was attended by Dr. B.C.DekaDirector, ATARZone-III, Dr. N. B. Singh Dean, CPGS, Dr. U.K. Behera Dean, College of Agriculturealong with scientists, professors, researchers and academicians from the respective institutes.