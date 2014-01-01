/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

St Anthony’s College win Meghalaya First Sport Quiz Competition

St Anthony’s College Shillong won Meghalaya First Sport Quizz Competition organized by the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) at U Soso Tham Auditorium here today. The competition was organized as part of its celebrations of Olympic Day 2019. The college was represented by Ricarldy Dkhar and Roger V. Kharbamon. St Anthony’s College secures a total of 110 points, Synod College with 70 points and Women’s College 40 points to bagged 2nd and 3rd place respectively.

All together six colleges took part in the quiz which was played over 11 rounds and which covered a range of brainteaser topics that provided plenty of fun for the participants and audience alike. East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Matsiewdor War Nongbri was the chief guest on the occasion.