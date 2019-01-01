/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

CM felicitated SSLC and HSSLC toppers 2019

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma felicitated the SSLC and HSSLC toppers 2019 at State Convention Centre in Shillong organized by the University of Science & Technology, Meghalaya in association with ERD Foundation, Guwahati.

Delivering his speech, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma congratulating all the rank holders and commending their hard work said that it was a happy and proud moment for all. He added that it was great to see that the toppers are from all parts of the State. “While we are celebrating the success it is also important to see the other side which is not so pleasant,” said the Chief Minister rueing the large number of students who did not get through the SSLC and HSSLC examinations. He added that average pass percentage that leaves about twenty five thousand students unsuccessful every year is one of the biggest challenges for the government. He said that this trend which has been going on for the last couple of years is something that calls for concern and focused attention. “The youth is the largest human resource that will run the State and the country and having educated and qualified workforce will ensure having a society that is productive and efficient,” he said. He urged the toppers to follow their passion but at the same time to be good and humble human beings.

The Chief Minister also commended the gesture of recognition shown by USTM. Thanking USTM for honouring the rank holders, he said that institutions like USTM have a big role to play in research and development which will further contribute to policy making.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister, Education, Lakhmen Rymbui said that the hard work, perseverance and dedication of the students along with the support of the parents and teachers have helped the students to achieve success. He urged the toppers to continue their hard work and aim for those spaces in which the State is lacking as in Indian competitive examinations to bring glory and honor to the State. He also appreciated the initiative of USTM to recognize the hard work of the students. The Chief Minister and other dignitaries presented the toppers with laptops, digital tablets, mementos and citations.

Earlier, welcoming the gathering, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, USTM, said that the university is committed to the development of Science and Technology education and research in the region and announced that USTM is offering free education to all the toppers of MBOSE after they pass higher education. The programme was attended by Minister Education Lakhmen Rymbui, Minister, Revenue & Disaster Management Kyrmen Shylla, Adviser to the Government, D. D Lapang, School Principals, parents and guardians.