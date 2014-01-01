/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Mukul Sangma alleged corruption in Saubhagya Scheme

Leader of Opposition Dr. Mukul Sangma today alleged corruption in the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MEECL) especially in the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana, Saubhagya Scheme.

The central scheme Saubhagya was launched in September 2017 which aims to achieve the goal of universal household electrification in the country. Meghalaya has been divided under two packages i.e. A. Khasi Jaintia and Ribhoi region and B. Garo Hills in which total of Rs 657 crore has been sanctioned for providing electricity connection to 1,99,835 households in the eleven districts of the state.

Dr. Mukul Sangma said that there is deep criminal conspiracy which involve in the corruption in the project. He added that from the beginning there was report of manipulation of documents in the bidding process and that the bidding was just a formality as the department has already identified the winning contractor prior the bidding.

It maybe mentioned that the State Government has already missed the deadline of 31st March 2019 and eventually the department has sought extension of time to complete the work till 31st March 2020.

Leader of Opposition also said that he have inputs that one bidder has filed a petition to the Meghalaya High Court but later on the petitioner withdraw the petition which is surprising. He even went to say that even the bills were not scrutinized by the finance department before the payment were made.

The Opposition party will raise this issue in the upcoming Assembly and will demand the State Government to investigate the corruption in the Saubhagya Scheme and to punish all those involve in the corruption.