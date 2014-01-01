/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Training programme on the Role of Prosecution in Criminal Justice System

A One day training programme on the "Role of Prosecution in Criminal Justice System" organized by the Meghalaya State Judicial Academy (MSJA) was organised today at the Conference hall, High Court of Meghalaya, Shillong.

The programme was attended by the Judicial Officers, Public Prosecutors, Assistant Public Prosecutor and Doctors from across the State.

Director of Meghalaya State Judicial Academy (MSJA) Smti M. B. Challam in her welcome address highlighted the role and responsibilities of the public prosecutors. Besides protecting the interest of the victim, Smti Challam reminds the participants about the aim of the public prosecutors is to protect the interest of the government.

The topics for the day long programme are Pre-trial stage, arrest, remand, bail, filing of charge sheet and presenting of prosecution case, Post trial stage - appreciation of evidence and Medical Jurisprudence. The resource persons for the programme include Shri K. Prasad, Additional SP, Ri Bhoi District, Smti Yorika Shylla, Advocate, Dr. M. Sangma, MD, Forensic Medicine, Junior Specialist, Office of DMHO, East Khasi Hills and Smti C. Rymbai, Advocate.