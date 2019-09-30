/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Riti Academy organized Art Exhibition

The Art Exhibition of the students of Riti Academy of Visual Arts is being organized at Mad Gallery, Umsohsun, Shillong. Altogether, there are around ninety artworks done by twenty student participants including the art teachers, Skhemlang Hynñiewta and Teisuk Chyne.

The Exhibition was inaugurated by the legendary musical exponent of the country, Mr Rewben Mashangva and grace by dignitaries including Mr N Munish Singh, Director, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Shillong (ICCR) and Dr Madeline Yvonne Tham, Convenor, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, Meghalaya Chapter (INTACH). In his inaugural address, Rewben expressed his pleasure for the effort of Riti Academy in promoting young talents of Meghalaya, he said 'The children from remote corners of the State and the region should be given such platform to expose and promote their creativity'. The Director of ICCR, Mr N Munish Singh in his speech lauded the effort of Riti Academy and announced financial assistance to Riti Academy for its noble endeavour. He acknowledged the presence of Naga legendary musical exponent Rewben Mashangva on the occasion and in Shillong as a gesture of inspiration and encouragement to the entire art fraternity in the State.

Some of the outstanding artworks of the students are done by Denis Marbañiang, Baiamonlang Marngar, Aruna Thapa, Susan Marbañiang and Fasterfield Ryntathiang. The Convenor of INTACH, Dr Madeline Y Tham also share her thoughts on the occasion, while Art Teacher, Ariopagos Manner proposed the vote of thanks. However, the most exciting moment is the short performance on flute by Rewben Mashangva himself, which enthralled the gathering. The five day exhibition will be opened till Monday, the 30th September, 2019, which coincided with the birth anniversary of Crystal Gayle Kharnaïor, in whose memory the award is being constituted to promote visual art in the State.