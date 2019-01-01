/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

INC to lunch ‘Agitational program’ across the country

The Indian National Congress (INC) will hold series of ‘agitational program’ national wise from 5th to 15th November against the misrule of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the country.

Speaking to media person in Shillong General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge of North Eastern States, Luizinho Faleiro said that the objective of this ‘Agitational program’ is create awareness to the masses across the country against the ‘fist’ rule of BJP in the country. .

Speaking about the Meghalaya and North East as a whole, Luizinho Faleiro said “INC is the only party who will preserve the uniqueness of NE against the exploitation of the BJP led government. The General Secretary lamented numerous threat faces by North East such as the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizen (NRC).

The congress leader also claim that since coming into power the BJP government has cut off financial support to the north Eastern States. “During the congress we have always consider NE as special and have always grant special status to the region, besides providing ample financial support”, He added. He went on to accuse the BJP of using man power and money to gather support during every election. “In every election he (The Prime Minister) will always talk about surgical strike against Pakistan to prove the party’s love for India, but they will never talk about unemployment, farmer’s distress or economic crisis, in fact they (BJP) will always polarize communal issues, religious issues, to gather support from the electorate he added.

The General Secretary said that its members will travel to each and every part of the country to create awareness to the people on the programs. These ‘agitational program’ will take place from district level and Head Quarter. In New Delhi the ‘agitational program’ will likely took place from first week of December 2019.