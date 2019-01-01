/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Administrator Rule likely in KHADC

The UDP-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Executive Committee led by Bindo Lanong today met the Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong to appraise on the political scenario in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

Earlier the outgoing EC under the leadership of Teinwell Dkhar boycotted the election of the new CEM which pave a way for Latiplang Kharkongor to the chair of CEM un-opposed.

Speaking to media person Bindo Lanong said that the election for the post of CEM earlier today was one sided after the Chairman Pynshngain N Syiem casted his vote in favour of the United Democratic Forum EC.

“How can the Chairman vote when there is a tie in the house just like on the same day when the motion was moved? How will the present EC performed in the near future when there is clear indication of instability in the EC? He added. The UDP leader also accused the Chairman of being biased while performing his duty during the No-confidence motion held on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that recommendation has been sent to the Governor regarding the political scenario in KHADC,

“It will be difficult for any EC to perform when there is a tie, it will be difficult for the EC to pass any Bills in future” he added. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that when there is no option, then the Government will recommend for Administrator Rule.

He added that by looking at the current scenario, look like there is no option as there is a tie and clear indication of instability in the current EC.