/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Hornbill Festival at low ebb in 2016!!

Xavier Rutsa

With demonetization hitting the country , the annual Hornbill festival, 2016 was a low ebb this year. The festival which is held annually at Naga Kisama Heritage village, from Dec 1 to 10 saw only notable presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananada Sonowal on opening day, the U.S. Ambassador Richard R. Verma and couple duo MPS’s Pappu Yadav and his wife.

It is evident from the reports of the visitors to this year’s hold, from Dec 1 to 10, with total number of 1,12,604 visitors at Kisama according to the Directorate of Tourism’s tourist statistic. A total number of 1,646 foreign tourist, 14,962 domestic tourist and 95,996 local visitors for Nagaland were in attendance. In 2015 over two lakhs people visit the annual hornbill festival

To read the further article please get your copy of Eastern Panorama January issue @http://www.magzter.com/IN/Hill-Publications/Eastern-Panorama/News/ or mail too contact @easternpanorama.in