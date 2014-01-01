/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

The north-eastern sub-division of Tripura Kanchanpur has once again hit the headlines like previous occasions for unbecoming reasons. Kanchanpur nestled in the serene obscurity of lush hills and flushing meadows, has always been an ethnically sensitive location since merger of Tripura with Indian union in 1949. The state's first organized insurgency led by late Ratnasen Reang had taken off in Kanchanpur on a low scale before being put down by police within days of beginning way back in 1967. In 1980’s ethnic riot, Kanchanpur was a boiling spot for inter-state movement of the then tribal activists and Mizo insurgents had also used the area as their strategic ground. Again, in October 1997 over 30,000 Brus left their home and hearth in Western Mizoram and took shelter in six camps of North Tripura. The displaced Bru leaders soon realized Tripura's democratic ambience and compassionate population would be the best guarantee for their future security and therefore refused to go back to their homeland despite 25 rounds of repatriation talks in past 20 years. Several delegations from Mizoram government and even visits of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and P. Chidambaram earlier failed to break the ice of displaced Brus. The previous left front government should have made it very clear that the refugees must go back home from overpopulated and ethnically sensitive Tripura but obsession with keeping up tribal vote bank worsened by hollow and sanctimonious posturing which prevented the state government from taking a determined initiative and long two decades had passed by then.

It was clear that the trouble was brewing as a thuggish section among the refugees had forced the ouster of a large number of hapless non-tribal families from remote villages like Laxmipur, Mahadebpur and Ananda Bazar, creating tension and stray incidents of clashes and goonery on the part of refugees have only further worsened the situation.

After BJP-led state government early last year has agreed to have the rehabilitation of displaced Brus in ethnically sensitive Tripura in a meeting at Delhi. The consideration of BJP seemed that the move would endear it to local tribals and help it to win upcoming election to ADC, little realizing the massive trouble it would create. As soon as the state government's decision was announced there was an angry reaction in Kanchanpur as the displaced Brus had already made themselves unwelcome and unacceptable. The Bengalis and Mizos feared further trouble while local tribals feared loss of 'Jhum' (shifting cultivation) land while ethnic Mizos also got jittery over the encroachment on their traditional land and cultural onslaught over and above the stark possibility that resettlement of refugees here would permanently alter the reservation formula followed in the state till now. Already people had borne the brunt of the unwelcome presence of refugees who had brought the labour market down by working at cheap rates and encroaching on land and other assets of local people.

Massive Agitation: In Action

However, the state government has been facing unanticipated massive protests and the government gave an assurance that Brus would be resettled in all eight districts of the state in a spread-out manner. When the official notification was announced, it was indicated that all of them would be resettled in Kanchanpur which added fuel to the fire of discontent among local people. Naturally a massive agitation broke out and Joint Movement Committee (JMC) the common platform of Bengalis and Mizos have launched indefinite stir against the move. Even after five days, when the state government responded or to initiate any discussion with the agitators, JMC had moved to block NH-8 at Panisagar. The adamant government instructed police to deal with the agitators in iron hand, security forces scaled up their resistance, which had led to chaos and claimed two lives and left at least 18 civilians, eight fire service crews and six policemen injured.

A 40 –yr old fireman identified as Biswajit Debbarma was thrashed by the protestors suspecting him as a policeman, as he was going to join duty with a Khaki dress. Debbarma was beaten indiscriminately with sticks by a group on the road and they left afterwards thinking him dead. Tripura government has ordered a magistrate level enquiry into the incident while announcing compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each of the deceased families and provide free treatment to the injured persons. Police sources said the protestor Srikanta Das (46), a carpenter of Dasda area was shot dead in firing when a personal security guard of SDPO Panisagar had opened fire in self-defence. According to report, the protestors had broken three barricades on national highway to reach the spot for demonstration. Finally, due to police resistance, a large number of demonstrators stepped back. “When last three vehicles carrying students and youths were pushed back, SDPO Panisagar was chasing them from the back. After some distance SDPO was left with only a few policemen and taking the advantage, protesters attacked him. One of the security man was injured and his arm was reportedly taken by a civilian. Finding no other way, another guard opened fire on air and a total 14 rounds were used from his service weapon even after 9 or 10 rounds in the air; it couldn’t work among the mob. The last 4-5 rounds he used at below knee level on mob,” said a senior police official here. The targeted bullets had hit three civilians – two on legs and on Srikanta’s chest, which caused his death on the spot. After Srikanta collapsed his other companions ran away and SDPO and his team could somehow manage to escape the spot, he said adding, “Later, they found Biswajit – a fireman in uniform and lynched him on the spot. But he was rescued after a long time by police.”

Dr Biswendu Bhattacharjee

