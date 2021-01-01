/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Shishya recorded its name in history with fifth consecutive Guinness world record for the largest display of earthen oil lamps at Ram ki Paidi on the eve of Diwali, after over 9.5 lakh earthen lamps were lit up in one go. The grand Deepotsav program was celebrated at Ramnagari Ayodhya. UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the mega event in the holy city is scaling new heights every year.

Ayodhya enters Guinness Book of World Record, yet again. According to reports, Ayodhya has once again entered the Guinness Book of World Record with the lighting up of more than 9.5 lakh diyas. The diyas have been decorated at 32 ghats of Ram Ki Paidi making Ayodhya look gorgeous on the special occasion. Along with Ram Ki Paidi, all roads, temples and streets in the city are lit up. State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Deepotsav. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath garlanded the artists who play Lord Ram, Lord Laxman, and Goddess Sita during the Sobha Yatra.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter and shared the certificate of Guinness World Record for the largest display of oil lamps. Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district on the eve of Diwali created another world record after over 9 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) were lit along the banks of river Saryu in the land of Lord Ram. Apart from this, 3 lakh diyas were lit separately at different places in the Hindu holy city as part of the Diwali celebrations.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "In the holy city of Shri Ayodhya, the banks of Mother Saryu have come alive with supernatural light. With the spirit of truth, affection and world welfare, a world record has been set for lighting the maximum number of lamps amidst Vedic chants. This record is a result of the faith and belief of the devotees of Lord Shri Ram".

