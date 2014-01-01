/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

All works for the construction of Nagaland’s Medical College at Phriebagie, Kohima are in “full swing”. Amid reports that the much-awaited Medical College could have been halted due to financial problem, the government of Nagaland clarified that “the project was never grounded” and funds not exhausted.

The Nagaland Government updated that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) approved the establishment of a medical college in Nagaland with an intake capacity hundred MBBS seats at the District Hospital Kohima (NHAK). It was learnt that the establishment of the medical college has been finalized at an whooping amount of Rs 189 crores under the centrally sponsored scheme for the establishment of new medical colleges by upgrading district/referral hospitals in the year 2014.

As per the Guideline of the Scheme, one of the eligibility criteria was District Hospitals or referral hospital with bed strength of 200 or more. Further, private hospitals are not eligible under the Scheme.

The college will initially function from two plots, Administrative, Academic, Hostels, and staff quarters at Phriebagie, and the Teaching Hospital will be at Naga Hospital Kohima, which is permissible under the Regulations of National Medical Commission (NMC). However, in view of space constraints and instability of land at the Naga Hospital Kohima campus, it is difficult to develop the hospital to 500 bedded Teaching Hospital which must be in place by 3rd Inspection as per the Regulations of NMC. Therefore, a dedicated 500 bedded Teaching Hospital will be established at Phriebagie, and the construction of a 150 bedded hospital at Phriebagie through State Resources is nearing completion while the department has approached JICA for setting up a 400 bedded Teaching Hospital.

Though the GOI has approved the establishment of Medical College at Kohima in 2014, acquisition of land was completed only in Feb 2018. The Master plan was approved in Oct 2018 and construction works was commenced from 2019. Execution of works was severely affected during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Despite the initial delay, all works are in full swing construction works are expected to complete within this year.

So far, the Central Government has released its share of Rs. 170.10 crores. Out of which, Rs. 77.73 crores have been utilized till date. The balance amount is available with the Government. The project was never grounded nor exhaustion of funds as published in some local dailies.

