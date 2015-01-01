/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

NORTH EAST INDIA HEALTH REPORT : NUTRITION 2015

The continuing problem of undernutrition in India now coexists with the problem of overweight and obesity and associated non-communicable diseases for a different segment of the population. Recent science suggests that children who are underweight and undernourished are more likely to develop chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, later in life.

India has the largest number of adults with Type 2 diabetes, and their number is growing rapidly, having doubled over the past 10 years. Indeed, India has a higher rate of diabetes than many western countries with much higher economic prosperity.

