BJP JOINS GOVERNMENT

IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH

Indrajit Tingwa

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Arunachal Pradesh formally joined the government in Arunachal Pradesh led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu after its legislature party leader Tamiyo Taga was inducted into the council of ministers on 14 October.

Though the state was under the NEDA (North East Democratic Alliance) dispensation, the BJP was extending outside support after Pema Khandu and his loyalists merged with the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) leaving former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki alone in the Congress camp.

With this development Arunachal Pradesh becomes the fourteenth state in India to be ruled directly or in alliance by the saffron party. This also the second instance in the state when the BJP has been a part of the government. Earlier in 2003, former Chief Minister Gegong Apang had also partnered with the saffron party to make a comeback for his second stint. He had subsequently joined BJP but only to leave it before the 2004 assembly elections.

