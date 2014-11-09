/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Superhuman among us who has walked almost 35000 km on foot

JAIN ACHARYA

BRINGS MESSAGE OF AHIMSA TO THE CITY OF SHILLONG

Nisha Sethia

In continuation to his Ahmisa Yatra with motto “Harmony, Morality and De-addiction” which began on 9th November 2014, from New Delhi 11thAcharya of Jain Shwetambar Terapanth sect Acharya Mahashraman touched the soil of the City of Shillong on 22nd November 2016 much to the delight of residents of the City.

This was the first occasion when any Jain Acharya has visited the City. People were overwhelmed and welcomed the Acharya compassionately. The Government of Meghalaya had declared Archarya Shri Mahashraman as “State Guest”. During his six day Yatra in the City from November 22nd - 28th November 2016, Jain Acharya delivered orations inspiring the people to adapt moral values, disregard superstitions and social evils and thereby pave way for a healthy society. Seminars were conducted every day on various topics like Sensitivity of relationship, Building self-confidence, Positive thinking, Being successful in today’s world, Preskha Meditation (be happy). During his visit Acharya travelled through the length and breadth of the City.