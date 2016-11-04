/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

SIKKIM RECEIVES

THE OVERALL BEST STATE

IN EDUCATI ON AWARD

Sandeep Kr. Rai

You don’t have to do great things to achieve something big, but you have to do the small things in a big way”, the success of any mission. Sikkim received the overall best state award in Education in the 16th India Today State of the States Award on November 4, 2016 and now Sikkim has emerged as the best all-round performing states in the country.

The Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley gave away the award, who was present as the chief guest of the function. The award was received by Sikkim’s HRDD (Human Resource Development Departmnt) minister, R B Subba. Minister, R B Subba dedicated this award to the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Pawan Chamling, who has provided a visionary and dedicated leadership to the state of Sikkim consistently for the last 23 years leading to unprecedented all round development of the state and has always provided the department all the resources, guidance and support. He also thanked all the officers of the HRD department and all the teachers for their hard work and dedication.

