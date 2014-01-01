/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

KULSHI RIVER IN CRISIS

By Kishore Talukdar

Experts have underlined on the need of thorough study on Kulshi river, one of the few remaining abodes of fresh water river dolphin Platanista gangetica in the World. Dolphin who usually migrates to upstream of the river during monsoon is frequently witnessed along the lower reaches.

“A pressure is mounting on the abode of the National aquatic animal. So, a detailed study is required,” International Union of Conservation of Nature IUCN Dolphin expert Abdul Wakid says. “Kulshi is a small river with 30 to 40 meter wide which has to bear mounting pressure. For the long term survival of the residential population of the dolphins a conservative action plan is required and so detailed study is urgent,” Wakid adds. Earlier, a study on the river was carried out in 2006. Piscivorous dolphin is an indicator species of river ecosystem. What is tiger to the forest ecosystem is dolphin to the riverine ecosystem. Should this mammal disappear, the whole aquatic food chain will be affected.

