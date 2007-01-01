/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

THE BIG PICTURE - SUNSHINE TIME FOR BJP

By Swati Deb

In 2007, the BSP chief Ms Mayawati had crafted an envious social engineering winning Brahmin votes, but over the last few years there is erosion in support of Brahmins. While they have mostly gone back to the BJP influenced by ‘Modi magic’, Mayawati has failed to forge a Dalit-Muslim combination. BSP has been also losing support among OBCs such as Shakyas, Sainis, Mauryas and Kushwahas. So, does the UP mandate mean the caste idioms have vanished from UP politics?

An objective analysis suggests – the ‘caste’ has not died out. The only difference being Amit Shah as BJP’s chief poll manager, has handled it better. The BJP this time made a rainbow coalition of non-Yadav OBCs and non-Jatav Dalits.

“Besides playing out right castes, there was a unique combination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image as a ‘Hindu enthusiast’ who is striving hard to develop India. And thus the game was in our kitty,” Allahabad West MP and now UP Minister – Siddhart Nath Singh told Eastern Panorama.

On the other hand, the Congress party as country’s principal opposition – on records - tried to “blame” BJP’s victory to Prime Minister’s “polarization speeches”.

The party claimed while Uttarakhand and UP were lost to the BJP – the mandate came in favour for the grand old party in Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Was there a complacency that finally led to Congress losing power to the BJP in the states of Goa and Manipur? Was blaming the Governors – Najma Heptella (Manipur) and Mridula Sinha (Goa) good enough to ‘save democracy’ in these two states?

