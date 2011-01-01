/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

ASSAM WITNESSES ISLAMIC ADVANCE

By Nava Thakuria

Since time immemorial, the northeast Indian State of Assam is known for its social harmony, religious tolerance and pluralism. The land of great Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardev, who has spread the message of love, cohesion and brotherhood among all community, caste and creed centuries back, today witnessed an Islamic direction to a public function, where a teenage Muslim girl was scheduled to perform.

The news broke on 14 March 2017 from the Muslim dominated Hojai and Nagaon localities of central Assam where a group of people started distributing a two-page leaflet (termed as Gohari or appeal) arguing that the proposed cultural show at Udali Sonai Bibi College ground at Lanka town of Hojai district should be discouraged. Endorsed by 46 Muslim men representing a number of State based Islamic organizations, insisted that no cultural function should be organized at the venue as it is surrounded by Mosque, Madrassa, Eidgah and graveyards. Otherwise the future generation would lose its sanity and sanctity only to invite the wrath of Allah (Almighty), asserted the pamphlet.

To read the further article please get your copy of Eastern Panorama March issue @http://www.magzter.com/IN/Hill-Publications/Eastern-Panorama/News/ or mail too contact @easternpanorama.in