Barak Valley:: ‘From logjam to development

By Jyoti Lal Choudhury

People of Barak Valley can hardly forget the nightmare of 15 years of Congress rule. Four ministers, a number of parliamentary secretaries and MLAs of the ruling party laid the foundation stones for developmental projects only to disappear later.

According to a rough estimate, 11 industrial units which include Cachar Sugar Mill, Pineapple Juice Factory, Badarpur Textile Industry, Cement Grinding Factory, Pineapple Juice Concentrate Plant, National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRIP) as well as Cachar Paper Mill among others Barak Valley:: ‘From logjam to development’ have become sick and almost defunct. Reasons were not far to seek. Mismanagement and corruption made a mess of these prospective industries. One of the bottlenecks that stood in the way of development was poor communication network. Roads and highways were in a bad shape. Construction of Silchar-Lumding BG to link Barak Valley with Guwahati was abnormally delayed by the politician-bureaucratcontractor lobby. The landlocked Barak Valley was virtually bottled up and all possibility of development pushed to the backyard.

With the coming to power of Narendra Modi Government at the Centre, the scenario has started changing. With its thrust on development, the priority has been laid on removing the logjam in BG connectivity. Passenger and goods trains have started chugging on the BG track. National Highways 6, 37 and 54 linking Guwahati, Imphal and Aizawl are being fast improved.

