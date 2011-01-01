/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Nuclear Technology is future of India BARC Scientists

By Biwendu Bhattacharjee

When the country vertically divided over the myths of radiation technology on human body and life, two Indian scientists of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) have invented radio protective drugs for the cancer patients that is believed to save the patient from radiation affect. The myths sub-sided with the operation of radio isotopes being used for life saving nuclear medicine, non-chemical preservation of fruits and perishable food items and increasing agricultural productivity and management.

It is quite astonishing – Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) producing power from natural uranium at the cost ranging between Rs 1-2.99, which is less than a half price of any other form of power. Unfortunately, the benefit of radiation and nuclear technology has not yet been propagated properly that generated misconception. Directorate of Atomic Energy (DAE) launched a campaign to counter the misconception among common people that nuclear technology has no use other than destructive purposes despite the fact that Indian medical care, industrial productivity and technological advancement are driven by radio activity.

