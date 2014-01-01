/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

State Level Advocacy Meeting on World Population day 2017.

The government of Meghalaya today celebrate the world population day at the state central library in the presence of Smti. MeenaKharkongor the chairperson of state commission for protection of child rights, Shri H.M Shangpliang IAS Secretary of Health and Family Welfare.

Speaking at the occasion Smti. MeeanaKharkongor clearly indicates the important of contraceptive, safe abortion and education in tackling the rapid increase of population in the state.

The theme of this year is ‘A new wave, a new belief/trust, families prosper with total responsibility’. While explaining the theme to the schools and colleges students Shri H.M Shangpliang urges the students who he considered the future of the country to think and well plan before starting a family.