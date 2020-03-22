/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Mizoram, earlier known as Lushai Hills was a district of Assam since its annexation in 1891 by the British Indian Administration till it’s upgradation as Union Territory of Mizoram in 1972. In pre-colonial era, Lushai Hills (Mizoram) was politically independent territory which was the domain of the Chiefs and was free from political domination of any outside forces. Mizoram was infested by insurgency for two decades with the declaration of independence of Mizoram and formation of the Provisional Government of Mizoram by the Mizo National Front (MNF) on 1st March, 1966 and insurgency came to an end with the signing of the Mizoram Accord on 30 June, 1986. Subsequently, Mizoram was accorded the status of statehood on 20 February, 1987 and it became the most peaceful state of India. Mizoram since District Council era was a law-abiding territory and lawless activities were very uncommon even in the past.

The Biblical teaching of the church and constructive role of the civil societies with the philosophy of Tlawmngaihna (selfless sacrifice for others) guide the people to be law-abiding and cooperative to the governing authority. As such, the impact of measures taken up to contain covid-19 since the beginning of lockdown is different in Mizoram from other states and Union Territories of India.

The whole world is now disturbed by Corona Virus crisis and this dreaded virus equalize the world which does not discriminate between the developed and undeveloped countries. At the time when the outbreak of Corona Virus was reported at Wuhan in December, 2019, it was not expected that the effect of the virus would reach India within few months. At present, the whole world is now percolated by the pandemic Coronavirus and the highest casualty happened to be the most powerful and developed country of the world, the United States of America which is followed by other developed countries, namely, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, France, Germany etc. In the midst of this sordid development, caused by the pandemic Coronavirus, all countries are compelled to take stringent measures to fight against this invisible common enemy and lockdown has been enforced in many countries to prevent the wide spread of the iniquitous virus. India also unequivocally adhered to expedite the fight against covid-19 by enforcing Janata Curfew on 22 March, 2020 throughout the country. The Janata Curfew was followed by Public Curfew in Mizoram on 23 and 24 March, 2020 and steps against the fight of wicked Coronavirus were already initiated by the Government of Mizoram even before the enforcement of Janata Curfew.

After the spread of dreaded Coronavirus in Mainland India, Government of Mizoram initiated precautionary measures which would be helpful in the fight against the Coronavirus. Subsequently, 38 gateways/roads which connected Mizoram with other states and foreign countries were sealed before 13 March, 2020. After that Mizoram Family Welfare Board had a meeting on 16 March, 2020 and decided to shut down educational institutions from the next day, that was, 17 March, 2020. Besides educational institutions, the committee also decided to close swimming pool, Gymnasium, cinema hall, picnic spots and any public gatherings. High Schools and Higher Secondary schools had annual vacation at that time but the shutdown was uniformly followed by colleges and universities. Dr R. Lalthangliana, Minister Health & Family Welfare is the Chairman of the Mizoram Family Welfare Board and Dr ZR Thiamsanga, MLA, (Medical Doctor turned politician) is Vice Chairman of the Board. The resolutions, passed in the Board meeting were effectively enforced, as such; important meetings and conferences of government, Civil Societies, Churches etc were also all cancelled. Ministers were all busy in coordinating officials and staffs of their respective department to do the needful preparation for anything which could happen in future in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus. In such way, different measures have been taken up by different department of the State Government under the initiative of the concerned Minister.

The Government of Mizoram also set up Mizoram State Level Task Force on Mitigation of Coronavirus under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary of Mizoram. There are also District Level Task Force in all the 11 districts of Mizoram, namely, Aizawl, Lunglei, Saiha, Champhai, Serchhip, Kolasib, Lawngtlai, Mamit, Saitual, Hnahthial and Khawzawl. The Deputy Commissioner of the district is the Chairman of the District Level Task Force and he/she coordinates the functioning of the Task Forces within the district. The District Level Task Force coordinates the enforcement of law and order and other necessity things with regard to the fight against covid-19. Further, in all villages and localities within the district, there are Local Level Task Force which practically pursues all the necessary rules and regulations for enforcement of lockdown. The State Level Task Force also laid down certain guidelines which should be enforced by different departments of Government for prevention of the spread of covid-19. As per the said guidelines, the State Transport Development issued a notification on 12 March, 2020 which should be followed by all passengers carrying public transport and commercial vehicles. The drivers of passengers carrying vehicles were directed to know details about the identity of their passengers and should be ready to show any important documents in any check post, as required by the police and security personnel. Thus, the State Level Task Force coordinates and makes plan for the state as a whole and the District Level Task Force coordinates for the whole district whereas, the Local Level Task Force pursues and enforces all the necessary measures in each village and locality.

Prof. Jangkhongam Doungel

Department of Political Science

& Director, Internal Quality Assurance

Cell (IQAC), Mizoram University

