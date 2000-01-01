/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

The left front government in Tripura faced a tough challenge from the opposition ahead of assembly poll when Congress and BJP separately sought action from CBI in the involvement of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar in chit fund company scams. While BJP demanded immediate arrest of Sarkar for abetting Rose Valley to CBI, Congress asked to initiate an investigation into his closeness with some non banking financial companies. Congress wants an enquiry of the involvement of Sarkar’s family in Ponzi firms. BJP has sent the letter to CBI headquarters seeking immediate action against Sarkar.

The BJP in the letter to CBI mentioned, according to the statement of Finance Minister Bhanu Lal Saha in the just concluded assembly session, Rose Valley alone cheated Rs 35000 Cr from Tripura, which is more than the own revenue generated by Tripura in the last 30 years. “If several West Bengal leaders were arrested on similar kind of charge even in a few cases without any solid evidence, why not Manik Sarkar is being picked up for abetting Rose Valley directly,” BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman questioned.

He said Manik Sarkar not only praised and insisted people to invest money in Rose Valley but also being a law minister he took seven years to frame rules for executing the Act passed by Tripura assembly in 2000. The government despite having the full details of Crore of fund cheated by Rose Valley, had sent a case of Rs 15,400 cheating to CBI deliberately to prevent their entry. Tripura government had provided land to Rose Valley for its amusement park near Agartala. The government had issued trade license to Rose Valley and others to do business in the state. No amusement tax was taken from Rose Valley Park for about two years, revealed a special team of police who were investigating the case, he alleged.

Despite repeated plea from the depositors since 2013 to recover their money, the state government did not take any action but rather gave them space to run away, Roybarman stated adding that Manik Sarkar personally and politically got benefitted by the chit fund companies in the past ten years and the performance of the state government substantiate it.

Biswendu Bhattacharjee

