The struggle for India’s Independence began in 1857 with the Sepoy Mutiny in Meerut. Later, in the 20th century, the Indian National Congress and other political organizations, under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, launched a countrywide independence movement. Colonial powers were transferred to India on August 15, 1947. The Constituent Assembly to who power was to be transferred, met to celebrate India’s independence at 11 pm on August 14, 1947. India gained its liberty and became a free country at midnight between August 14 and August 15, 1947. It was then that free India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru gave his famous “Tryst with Destiny” speech. People across India are reminded of the meaning of this event - that it marked the start of a new era of deliverance from the British colonialism that took place in India for more than 200 years.

Today, we are on the verge of celebrating 72nd Independence Day. India has completed 71 years of Independence and is being able to hold a strong foothold in every aspect, whether it is defense, entertainment, politics, economy, infrastructure, the list goes on. India has been able to make its extravagant image worldwide and we are proud to be an Indian.

Looking at the crisis and disadvantages at present, one of them is corruption. Did our Freedom Fighters give their life to see their own citizen betray the nation? We all know about Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi who have weakened the country’s economy and fled to the other country to settle. Still, they are free and not behind the bars because of our weak administration. This is just the gist, there are many reasons which is weakening the backbone of our country which our citizens have discussed in brief, which you will encounter through this article.

EP Desk

