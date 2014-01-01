Voice for Change

The voice for a change in the political set up and administration in Meghalaya has started blowing, from people subscribing to the “Voice of Change Movement”, the idea being freely blowing in the wind with no strings attached to particularly with any party contesting the 2018 polls, slated for February.

Under the leadership of Olet Kharsahnoh, the “Voice of Change”, protagonists have started touring and visiting and also meeting people across party affiliations, stressing upon them, that the need of the hour is to change for the better.

The “Voice of Change”, would be covering as many constituencies as possible, across the state, inspite of financial constraints, as the “Voice of Change’ mission is voluntary.