Discover the amazing tastes of Thai Cuisine

Thailand is considered a ‘Paradise’ not only for its breathtaking beauty and inspiring culture but also for its culinary brilliance. From the dynamic lifestyle of Bangkok to the serene seaside towns in the South and tranquil villages along the Mekong River, Thai cuisine is a rich and diverse as its culture. Uniquely crafted to appeal to all tastes, Thai food combines the best of flavours, textures, colours, and presentation. Add this to the country’s wealth of ancient cooking secrets and Thai hospitality, one finds a culinary treasure trove that offers an enriching and memorable dining experience.

Exquisite Culinary Heritage

Thai food is known for its flavours and use of herbs, spices, and market-fresh ingredients. An exciting combination of five fundamental tastes- hot, sweet, sour, salty, and bitter brings contrasting yet complementary flavours and textures to each dish. Coconut milk, seafood, and fruit also plays a key part in Thai cuisine. The essence of authentic Thai cuisine lies in its herbs and spices and they have contributed to the making of time-honoured dishes that reflects the true spirit of Thailand.

Having the Thai meal... the Thai way

A typical Thai meal consists of rice with many complementary dishes served concurrently. Dishes; such as, stir-fried vegetables, soup (Tom Yam Kung or Tom Kha Kai, for instance), and curry, spicy salads; such as, spicy minced pork salad(lap mu) or spicy vermicelli salad (Yam Wunsen), and one or more basic sauces usually appear in a full Thai meal. Rice, either ordinary or glutinous, is served on individual plates. The rest of the dishes are put in the middle of the table for everyone to share. Desserts may consist of fresh fruits or one of the many traditional Thai sweets.

Amazing Thailand Connects North East India via Food

Amazing New Chapters: Thai Cooking Demonstration for Ladies Group was organized at Vivanta Meghalaya Shillong on 18th January, 2023.

