Ibobi Singh plays ‘Kuki-districts’ card to stall BJP march in…

January, 2017 | Hits:54

 Ibobi Singh plays ‘Kuki-districts’ card to stall BJP march in Manipur  Ibobi Singh The politics of Manipur – especially in the run up to the assembly polls – is giving a clearer message that the divide between the hills and the valley is...

In quest of Solace...

January, 2017 | Hits:41

In quest of Solace... Indrajit Tingwa Each of the eight states of the Northeast India has a specific beauty of its own. Be it the mighty Brahmaputra in Assam or the Limestone caves of Meghalaya or the temples and palaces of Tripura or...

Hornbill Festival at low ebb in 2016!!

January, 2017 | Hits:68

Hornbill Festival at low ebb in 2016!! Xavier Rutsa  With demonetization hitting the country , the annual Hornbill festival, 2016 was a low ebb this year. The festival which is held annually at Naga Kisama Heritage village, from Dec 1 to 10 saw only notable...

Man - elephant conflict Searching for the reasons behind

January, 2017 | Hits:45

Man - elephant conflict Searching for the reasons behind Ripunjoy Das Ma n - elephant c o n f l i c t isn’t something unheard of in Assam. Almost regularly we get to hear news of elephants straying into paddy fields and destroying crops or elephant dying...

AIM selects 5 school from Sikkim

January, 2017 | Hits:72

AIM selects 5 school from Sikkim  Niti Aayog has selected five schools from Sikkim to establish Atal Tinkering Laboratory (ATL) under its programme Atal Innovation Mission (AIM). The five schools are amongst 257 schools selected from all over the country....

Has AG P lost its sheen? An Overview

January, 2017 | Hits:48

Has AG P lost its sheen? An Overview Dwaipayan Dasgupta Those who have even the least bit knowledge about the politics of Assam, would be very well acquainted with Assam’s very own political party, Assam Gana Parishad (AGP). The very existence of AGP came into...

January, 2017

January, 2017

January, 2017

January, 2017

January, 2017

January, 2017

Shillong to become not just smart but liveable city

Shillong to become not just smart but liveable city Chief Minister Dr. Mukul Sangma has said that his Government plans to make Shillong not just a smart city but the safest and most liveable one in the world. “The government has many plans for our ...

