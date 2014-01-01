January, 2017 | Hits:64
Ibobi Singh plays ‘Kuki-districts’ card to stall BJP march in Manipur Ibobi Singh The politics of Manipur – especially in the run up to the assembly polls – is giving a clearer message that the divide between the hills and the valley is...
In quest of Solace... Indrajit Tingwa Each of the eight states of the Northeast India has a specific beauty of its own. Be it the mighty Brahmaputra in Assam or the Limestone caves of Meghalaya or the temples and palaces of Tripura or...
Hornbill Festival at low ebb in 2016!! Xavier Rutsa With demonetization hitting the country , the annual Hornbill festival, 2016 was a low ebb this year. The festival which is held annually at Naga Kisama Heritage village, from Dec 1 to 10 saw only notable...
Man - elephant conflict Searching for the reasons behind Ripunjoy Das Ma n - elephant c o n f l i c t isn’t something unheard of in Assam. Almost regularly we get to hear news of elephants straying into paddy fields and destroying crops or elephant dying...
AIM selects 5 school from Sikkim Niti Aayog has selected five schools from Sikkim to establish Atal Tinkering Laboratory (ATL) under its programme Atal Innovation Mission (AIM). The five schools are amongst 257 schools selected from all over the country....
Has AG P lost its sheen? An Overview Dwaipayan Dasgupta Those who have even the least bit knowledge about the politics of Assam, would be very well acquainted with Assam’s very own political party, Assam Gana Parishad (AGP). The very existence of AGP came into...
How to get rid of dry cracked chapped lips at home in winter!
MUTUAL FUND A TOOL TO MAKE YOU R FUTURE PERFECT Sudip Deb
2016 India lost six scribes to assailants Nava Thakuria
MOHAMMED RAFI MALIGNED TO THE CORE? K.V. Venugopal
