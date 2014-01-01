Menu

Demonetisation Bang Bang!!

December, 2016 | Hits:73

Demonetisation Bang Bang!!  C.A. Arihant Kumar Baid Signaling profound resolve and conviction to combat the menace of black money and willingness to take difficult measures for achieving considerable long term benefits, Prime Minster Narendra Modi on the evening of November 8, 2016 announced cancellation of the legal...

Special Section

JAIN ACHARYA BRINGS MESSAGE OF AHIMSA TO THE CITY OF…

December, 2016 | Hits:87

Superhuman among us who has walked almost 35000 km on foot JAIN ACHARYA BRINGS MESSAGE OF AHIMSA TO THE CITY OF SHILLONG  Nisha Sethia In continuation to his Ahmisa Yatra with motto “Harmony, Morality and De-addiction” which began on 9th November 2014, from...

An Era of Darkness the british empire in india

December, 2016 | Hits:104

An Era of Darkness the british empire in india  Swati Deb In describing and confronting what the British did to us, are we refusing to admit our own responsibility for our situation today? Are we implying that British alone are responsible for everything that is...

Cherry Blossom Festival

December, 2016 | Hits:639

Cherry Blossom Festival Sanchita Dutta The Cherry Blossoms are some of the most captivating flowers blooming in a pale pink as well as in white. It is one of the most beautiful sights to behold.

Thailand Princess excursion to Shillong

December, 2016 | Hits:75

Thailand Princess excursion to Shillong Shillong has affectionately welcomed Thai princess, Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, on her three-day visit i.e. from 23rd November to 25th November 2016. The princess, state guest is on her official visit to India to receive the first “World Sanskrit Award”...

SIKKIM RECEIVES THE OVERALL BEST STATE IN EDUCATI ON AWARD

December, 2016 | Hits:479

SIKKIM RECEIVES THE OVERALL BEST STATE IN EDUCATI ON AWARD  Sandeep Kr. Rai You don’t have to do great things to achieve something big, but you have to do the small things in a big way”, the success of any mission. Sikkim received the overall...

