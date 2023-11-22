NEPA Celebrates Graduation of 377 Officers in Passing Out Parade; Assam Chief Minister Emphasizes Unity Against Insurgency and Drug Trafficking

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

On November 21, the North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) conducted a passing out parade for 377 officers, including Deputy Superintendents of Police and Sub-Inspectors of Police. The officers, part of the 52nd basic course batch that commenced training on November 15 last year, were reviewed by the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The graduating officers, predominantly from Assam (331), also included 21 from Tripura, nine from Arunachal Pradesh, and eight each from Mizoram and Nagaland. Among the graduates were 101 female officers.

During the passing out parade, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the need for synergy in the fight against drug trafficking and insurgency. He commended the officers for completing their training and urged them to serve the nation, particularly focusing on the welfare of the poor and needy.

The training curriculum included indoor and outdoor subjects, covering Police Science, Legal Studies, Social Science, Drill, Weapons Training, Physical Efficiency, Police Operations, and Tactics. The outdoor training featured activities such as tactics and jungle camps, including Cordon and Search Operations, Field Craft, Ambush and Counter Ambush, Raid, seizure, and practical exercises in insurgent areas.

Apart from basic training, the officers will be awarded a postgraduate diploma in Police Administration and Investigation by Sardar Patel University of Police, Security, and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur.

Chief Minister Sarma distributed trophies and medals to the officers for their outstanding performance during the training period. He reiterated the importance of the officers' commitment to national service and their role in upholding law and order. NEPA, since its inception, has trained 5,022 basic course trainees, contributing significantly to law enforcement in the region.