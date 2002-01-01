/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Ibobi Singh plays ‘Kuki-districts’ card to stall BJP march in Manipur

Ibobi Singh

The politics of Manipur – especially in the run up to the assembly polls – is giving a clearer message that the divide between the hills and the valley is getting wider by the day. In effect this means – the differences between Meitei natives and the Nagas in the hills would only increase further. The Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh has all the virtues of a surviving political animal – a shrewd, well calculative and even ruthless.

In power since 2002, Ibobi had braved through serious political challenges more than once. In 2010 – faced with a serious internal revolt within Congress, he played up an emotive card and disallowed National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) faction leader Thuingaleng Muivah’s visit to his native village.

To read the further article please get your copy of Eastern Panorama January issue @http://www.magzter.com/IN/Hill-Publications/Eastern-Panorama/News/ or mail too contact @easternpanorama.in