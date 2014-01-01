/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Divided by mountains, jungles, deserts and rivers spanning hundreds of miles, Assam may be very far from Afghanistan but the dark-ugly Talibani vultures may look at this state as their gateway to enter into the Northeast in the name of spreading Islamic Jihad.

Seven Sisters, beware of brewing of pro-Talibani ideas within their states.

Among the seven states of Northeast, Assam faces maximum risk now from the spread of Talibani concept aided by the militants and Muslim refugees of Bangladesh. This became evident with the arrest of about 16 of Muslims in Assam for their posts in social media supporting the fall of Kabul.

Since the arrested pro-Taliban persons belong to all segments of socio-economic strata like an MBBS student, a constable with the Assam Police, a teacher and a journalist, it becomes apparent the concept of Sharia Rule is too much alluring for them and they are not much bothered about the cataclysm that had befallen Afghanistan.

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said 'Taliban sympathisers' are on the watch list of the Police. Biswa Sarma also said 35% of people in Assam belong to religious minorities and "There are many districts where minority community people are almost 70”.

It is this demographic that puts Assam on the high-risk bracket of spread of Taliban-sympathizers.

The presence of a very large number of Muslim Bangladeshi refugees and regular infiltration of Islamic terrorists from Bangladesh further enlarges the possibility of swoop of Talibanis in Assam first and then to other Northeastern states, particularly Tripura.

Since the arrested persons belong to a wide geography within Assam, the fact that there are takers of Talibani theory within a section of populace in the state just cannot be denied arguably. The arrests were made in Darrang, Kamrup (Rural), Cachar, Barpeta, Baksa, Dhubri, Hailakandi, South Salmara, Goalpara, Hojai, Karimganj and Kamrup (Metro).

Assam in particular and the Northeast as a whole had been a victim of cross-border infiltration of all Bangladesh-based Islamic terrorist groups including Ansarullah Bangla Team, Jamatul Mujahideen Bangladesh-Neo, Jamatul Mujahideen Bangladesh-Old and Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HuJI).

All these terror groups want Sharia Rule in India and declaration of Hind (India) as an Islamic Caliphate like the one that resulted in Afghanistan following fall of Kabul. Taliban also has Sleeper Cells in Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

It is time now to examine strategically how the fall of Kabul threatens the Seven Sisters due to their geographical location which shares international borders with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

How Ghazwat-ul Hind Endangers Northeast?

