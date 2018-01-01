Political Blow in Meghalaya: Mamata’s Khela’ in Northeast India

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

The Congress had not even healed after losing grounds in Punjab, in yet another blow, the Congress has now suffered a massive setback in Northeast state Meghalaya where 12 out of its 17 Congress MLAs, including the state’s former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma joined Mamata Banerjee’s TMC (Trinamool Congress).

Back in 2018 elections, Conrad Sangma from National People’s Party (NPP) formed the Government with the support of UDP & BJP. The Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the 2018 assembly election with 21 seats. The NPP was the second closest securing 19 seats. However, it was the NPP that formed the government, because smaller parties like the BJP, which could win only two seats in the Meghalaya Assembly, followed by the United Democratic Party, which won six, and the People’s Democratic Front, with four seats, all supported the candidature of Conrad Sangma as Chief Minister. Hence, in 2018 six political parties formed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) coalition and formed the new government with NPP stand tall with 41 seats whereas Congress was the strongest opposition with 17 seats.

Congress was ruling the state prior to 2018. Its grip particularly in Meghalaya was phenomenal. But things are now different at the national and regional levels, and also within the state. Ever since, the MDA Government was formed in 2018 elections, leaving Congress behind, the talk for toppling the NPP Government was going on. Attempts by the Congress to explore different permutation and combination have failed. Then started the rumours that the chunk of Congress leaders were going to join BJP party, which has also not materialize. Later the news was on the air that a chunk of Congress leaders are joining the Trinamool Congress party. Entertaining the political gimmick, giving a major jolt to Congress, the 12 members of MLA under the leadership of Mukul Sangma joined TMC as expected. The desertion by the Congress MLAs has propelled TMC as the principal opposition party in the Northeastern state. The Congress had bagged 21 seats in the 60-member Assembly after the 2018 polls. With the demise of three MLAs, and switch over of one to the NPP and 12 to the TMC, its number has dipped to 5.

Those who joined TMC included four MLAs from Khasi-Jaintia Hills region and eight Congress MLAs from Garo Hills. Besides Mukul and Charles those joined TMC included Himalaya Shangpliang (Mawsynram), George B Lyngdoh (Umroi), Shitlang Pale (Sutnga-Saipung), Dikkanchi D Shira (Mahendraganj), Miani D Shira (Ampati), Zenith Sangma (Rangsakona),Marthon J Sangma (Mendipathar), Jimmy D Sangma (Tikrikilla), Winnerson D Sangma (Salmanpara) and Lazarus M Sangma (Chokpot).

It is worth to be noted, that Prashant Kishor the master of strategist was camping in Shillong for almost two months and it is being viewed that he has successfully arranged to break off the Congress party invoking TMC in Meghalaya to a silver platter. Interestingly, it is said, that the sitting MLA’s will not attract any anti-defection law as such they have moved very smartly. As the anti-defection law permits merger of two third members of a legislature group with another party, the 12 Congress lawmakers will not attract disqualification.

The question here is why the congress party has lost its base in Meghalaya, inspite of the fact, that it is Lt Indira Gandhi who granted the statehood to Meghalaya? The question is the Congress out or Down? The question is also whether Central leadership of Congress has bankruptcy of leadership which has not put his own house in order?

Congress stalwarts like Manish Tiwari in his recent book has even stated that Congress was soft on terrorism. The main reason behind defection as appears is the appointment of Vincent Pala as the President of Meghalaya Indian Congress. This has not gone well with Mukul Sangma. Sangma, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly was reportedly unhappy with the Congress's top leadership. Sources also said, that Sangma was peeved at the appointment of Vincent H Pala without consulting him and the two did not get along well. After his appointment a number of delegates under the leadership of Dr Mukul Sangma has visited Delhi wherein demanded his removal, which was not considered by the Indian National Congress.

