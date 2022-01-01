/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Two states in the North Eastern Region viz Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram celebrated their statehood day on 20 th February. Both the states achieved their statehood day on February 20, 1987. Arunachal Pradesh was earlier known as North East Frontier Agency (NEFA). It was renamed Arunachal Pradesh in 1972 and was granted a Union Territory status. Earlier, the state was a part of Assam and after it became a Union Territory its administration was entrusted in the hands of a Chief Commissioner.

With the passing of the constitution 55 th Amendment Act, Arunachal Pradesh finally became a state. In Arunachal Pradesh, the celebration took place in a newly constructed Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, in which over ten thousand people participated, inspite of inclement weather. The Chief Minister Pema Khandu remembered and saluted the first generation leaders along with the administration who have contributed immensely in shaping the state of Arunachal Pradesh. He further said “Today, when the world is global village, we must as a society adapt and change our outlook and mindset. This is the only way Arunachal Pradesh can find our rightful place in the nation and the world”.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a video conference greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion and said that modern infrastructure is being constructed in Arunachal Pradesh, considering its importance from the national security perspective.

The Prime Minister said that it has been his firm belief that Eastern India and particularly the Northeast will be the engine of the country’s development in the 21st century.

To read the further articles please get your copy of Eastern Panorama March issue @http://www.magzter.com/IN/Hill-Publications/Eastern-Panorama/News/ or mail to contact @easternpanorama.in