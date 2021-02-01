Refugee Exodus from Myanmar Endangering Stability of Northeast

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

In remorseless tides of repetition of the history of refugee influx, the Northeast India has again become a victim of it. This time, it is from Myanmar, currently locked in a civil war following a military coup taking place on February 1, 2021.

Even as infiltrations from Bangladesh to Assam, Tripura and other states of Northeast continues, the exodus of refugees from Myanmar to this region has emerged as a major crisis. It had put into jeopardy the stability of the entire Northeast.

A Situation Overview Report of the UNHCR for 2021 and 2022 says the situation in Myanmar currently is marked by growing violence, killing of civilians by the Tatmadaw or Myanmar Army and massive repression of pro-democracy activists.

According to the UNHCR report, over 30,000 refugees came to neighbouring countries mainly India between February 1, 2021 and January 1, 2022. From January, 2022 eight months have already elapsed.

Recently, a fresh batch of 7,000 refugees sneaked into Mizoram and Manipur from Myanmar. This is in addition to over 10,000 refugees who sought shelter in the two Northeast states since February 1, 2021.

When the Survival Matters, You Turn Desperate

This situation of frightened civilians in military junta ruled, Myanmar can best be explained by what Mr. Zoramthanga, the Mizoram Chief Minister, said on March 18, 2021: “Every day, terrified Myanmar citizens are struggling to cross over to Mizoram in search of shelter and protection.”

He was right!

Survival instinct propels human being to undertake massive risks to flee from a disturbed place to another. People of Myanmar are braving running streams, rivers, thick jungles, mountainous terrains and animals to come to Mizoram and Manipur.

