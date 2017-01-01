/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Foundation Stone for the permanent Court building at Mairang

The Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari laid the Foundation Stone for the permanent Court building of the Judicial Magistrate (1st Class) at Mawsawa, Mairang in the presence of Roshan Warjri, Minister i/c Law etc, members of the legal fraternity and District and Sub Divisional Officials.

The Chief Justice of Meghalaya while speaking on the occasion said that building of a permanent court complex in Mairang was accorded a high priority by the High Court of Meghalaya and hence the result is seen today with the formal commencement of the construction of the Court Building. He added that the building will be an asset for the people of Mairang who will reap the benefits which the judiciary has to offer, she expressed hope that the construction of the building will be completed within the stipulated period of 16 months.

Others who attended the foundation program were F M Lakiang, SDO in-charge Mairang Civil Sub Division and G Rani, District & Sessions Judge, West Khasi Hills who delivered the Vote of thanks.