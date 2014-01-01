/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Does Julius deserve to be in Election again??

In Meghalaya, there are quite a number of Legislator including Ministers who are tainted with some or other undesirable connections, like corruption , nepotism, scams who are however coming out to contest in the election battle once again, which indeed is a minus point for them and also the party they are contesting. One of these is public representative for Mawhati constituency in Ri Bhoi and that is Juluis Dorphang who is still lodged in jail who being accused of raping a 14 year old girl. Juluis Dorphang was also the Chairman of the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) an insurgent of Eastern Meghalaya. He was accused of sexual abuse of the girl in a guest house in Shillong and Ri Bhoi. Till today he has been refused for granting bail and is presently languishing behind bars. Yet in such circumstances Juluis Dorphang is set to join the election fray with a quite number of supporters behind him. At the same time it is also known that there are about twelve aspirants from Mawhati lining up in the queue.