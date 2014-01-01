/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

C.M laid down the Foundation Stone for Shillong Medical College

Meghalaya Chief Minister Dr Mukul M Sangma laid the Foundation Stone for Shillong Medical College on PPP mode at Reid Chest Hospital, Mawbah, Shillong in the presence of Minister, PWD (B) etc Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh and Minister, Urban Affairs etc., R V Lyngdoh.

While addressing the inaugural function Dr Mukul M Sangma said he is happy laid down the foundation stone for the medical institution in the region. He added that establishing infrastructures and taking up projects on PPP mode is a very challenging task for a government as the concept of PPP model is still new. He expressed hope and with the coming up the medical colleges in Shillong and Tura the challenge of providing space for competent young men and women who want to become medical professionals will be addressed while providing access to better health care facilities for the people

Other dignitaries present during the Foundation Stone laying ceremony were Minister, Urban Affairs etc R V Lyngdoh, Minister, PWD (B) etc., Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh, Secretary of KPC Medical College, Kolkata, Krishna Das, Finance Secretary, KPC Medical College, Kolkata, Uttam Das and Dr D Lyngdoh, Director, Health Services (MI) who delivered the Welcome address. Also present was Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare etc P W Ingty.