Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana launced at Nongpoh

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar launched the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana and distributed Physical Aids and Assisted Living scheme at Nongpoh. With this Ri Bhoi is the first district in the Northeast where this fully-funded Central government scheme has been started.

The minister in his speech said that the Vayoshri Scheme aims at providing citizens above 60 years, belonging to BPL category and suffering from any of the age related disability/infirmity, viz. low vision, hearing impairment, loss of teeth and locomotors disability, with such assisted-living devices which can restore near normalcy in their bodily functions. The devices are being distributed in camp mode and a total of six such camps will be held across Meghalaya.

Speaking of the high standard of manufacturing of the devices, the minister said that the assistive devices are of highest quality and conform to the standards laid down by the Bureau of Indian Standards, wherever applicable. Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation (ALIMCO), a PSU under the ministry, is manufacturing the devices and all this has been possible because of the Make in India initiative of the Prime Minister of India, he added. He said,“ The dream of the Prime Minister’s Make in India campaign has been fulfilled by our ministry as, after the formation of the present government, these wheelchairs, walking sticks and other devices which had erstwhile been manufactured in England are now being manufactured at ALIMCO in Kanpur”.

The minister concluded his speech with an assurance that his ministry will provide all kinds of assistance for the welfare of the people of the state. The meeting was also attended by Minister PHE etc Government of Meghalaya Dr Celestine Lyngdoh, Chairman & Managing Director of ALIMCO Shri. D.R. Sarin and senior officials of Government of Meghalaya.