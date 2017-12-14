/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Sonia Gandhi relying on D.D Lapang for uniting the Congress Party in the state

This is going to be the last ditch for the congress party in Meghalaya to swim or drown. The congress chief from New Delhi, Sonia Gandhi is depending on the state congress chief D.D Lapang for uniting the forces of the congress which are now presently in disarray. She has particularly asked the party veteran leader to meet and discuss in depth with the party National Chief Rahul Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi is therefore much concerned and perturbed on the affairs of the Meghalaya congress, which she feels is not going in the right way. She wants to find the reason why so many congress leaders and veterans are quitting the party in such crucial period and time, the answer being that the congress led alliance government in the course of time had become detached from the people in terms of realistic development where is always left out of the picture from the stage of consultancy and implementation. On the other hand Mukul Sangma continues in expressing confidence in him and his congress party which is beleaguered as the number of turn coats are increasing day by day. Only the other day eight members have joined the NPP, swelling its rank and file and file in the face of such exodus. In the mean time the chief minister has dare deserters to quit as members of the house. Mukul had termed the deserters as devils, he had posed a question whether these members of the house have courage, and Meanwhile Comingone Ymbon had already resigned. Besides Comingone Ymbon senior congress leaders including Prestone Tynsong, Rowel Lyngdoh have already resigned, the main reason expressed by them is the dictatorial attitude of Mukul Sangma as the chief minister. Sangma however said the main reason for their resignation is that deserters are not loyal to the people who had elected them. The main judge therefore would be the people themselves if they approve or not in these resignations the answer would therefore be in the outcome of the election.