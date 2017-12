/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Prime Minister likely to inaugurate Shillong-Nongstoin-Tura road

Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the mega road project that was completed except for a small portion from Lad Mawreng to Mawmaram West Khasi Hills which is yet to fully complete but Shillong-Nongstoin-Tura road is completed.

On his visit to Shillong this coming Saturday it is also expected of him to hold official meeting with the state government official at the State Convention centre.