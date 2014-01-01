/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Will Ampati man claim the leadership??

Even as the elections are not in full gear, already there are whispers and speculations by the players, as who should be the leader in the end of the day. Of course it is the prerogative and preference, of the party, which gain an absolute majority, either by itself, or by forming an alliance or support from other likeminded parties, so as to enable in forming the government. The Congress if it can resume its electoral power, there is again the possibility that the Ampati man would continue to claim the leadership. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a new entrant, would have to take its time in choosing a leader, to be crowned as chief minister.

The National People’s Party (NPP), because of its confidence in taking a lead in the election run up, has already decided, that the chief minister would be a person, from the region which elects the highest number of legislators. The two regions being, the Garo region and the Khasi-Jaintia region. This of course is the headache of the party or parties which form the government next.