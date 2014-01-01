/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Mizoram get its 60 MW hydro project

On his Maiden Visit to Mizoram Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Tuirial Hydropower Project in Aizawl which he referred this project as a 'boon' for the people of Mizoram’.

Narendra Modi gave the credit of this project to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who himself initiated this project in 1998 but was stop due to various issues. This 60 Mega-Watt Hydropower Project is Mizoram's first large hydropower project which will be able to boost the socio-economic development of the state. The huge reservoir is spread over an area of 45 square kilometres. After 30 years the project is completed. Mizoram becomes the 3rd hydro power supplement after Sikkim and Tripura which will help in connectivity and navigation to remote villages.This reservoir will also support eco-tourism and provide a source of drinkiing water supply. The BJP Government has also invested Rs.10,000 crs for the improvement in power transmission in the Northeast region. PM said that Northeast can easily be declared as carbon negative state which the neighbour Bhutan has already achieved, also the state Sikkim which is already declared the first 100% organic state of India.