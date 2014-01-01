/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

KSU issues warning to Contractors

After getting complains from various local manual workers regarding the denied of work by many contractors in various Constructions, the Khasi Student Union (KSU) had issued warning to all contractors for bringing labourers from outside the state without proper work Permit or notice by the by the traditional heads.The Union has request the Labour Inspector ka Mawryngkneng C&RD Block, Ngo’s, Headman to be vigilante and watch out for those contractors who employed non-locals labourers in their construction sites especially after Assam Government successfully implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC).